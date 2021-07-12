Braves select LHP Dylan Dodd with their third pick in the 2021 MLB Draft
The Braves have taken Southeast Missouri State Arm Dylan Dodd with the 96th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft:. Dodd is a former fourth-round selection back in 2016, and the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-American is a player to be excited about. Dodd was fantastic in 2021, pitching over 96 innings and only allowing 34 earned runs and a 1.05 WHIP. Dodd struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings, and while he’s prone to giving up some hits, it’s because he throws a lot of strikes.www.sportstalkatl.com
