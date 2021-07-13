Cancel
Pete Alonso hit a lot of home runs, so the Mallards are going to give away beer

Channel 3000
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Former Madison Mallard had 35 home runs during his first-round matchup in Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby in Denver, so the Mallards are going to be giving away free beer later this week. The Mallards announced a promotion for Wednesday’s game before the derby, saying for...

www.channel3000.com

