Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DOROTHY Unleashes Soul-Baring Single “What’s Coming To Me”

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy returns today with her powerful, soul-baring new single — “What’s Coming To Me”. The swampy blues canticle recounts her time spent away since her lauded last record, during which she re-evaluated herself and found strength in her rock n’ roll roots. The soulful revelation sung through Dorothy’s momentous voice, “Is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction,” she reveals. “I think it’s something we can all relate to. Everyone’s struggling with something”.

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Baring#Daytona#Smashing Pumpkins#Roc Nation#Mmr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthisis50.com

Millyz Unleashes Wicked New single + Visual “Cantaloupe”

Cambridge, Massasschuttes native Millyz is a gritty bar assassin with a hip on his shoulder, and boy does he do it on his latest musical efforts, “Cantaloupe.” Pure, straight to your face hip hop that is short but sweet to your soul. Producer Reuel StopPlayin added his special sauce to Millyz’s wordplay and flow that curates something extraordinary.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

How did Lauren Maxwell die? Fetty Wap Confirms His Daughter Lauren Maxwell Passed Away

Fetty Wap is one of the most prominent and well-known rappers who has gained a huge reputation and fame for his number of albums. The rapper is hitting the headlines for revealing his fifth child’s mother. Yes, you read it right that one of Fetty’s babies’ mothers is Turquoise Miami. According to recent reports, his fifth child passed away on Tuesday. As we all know that Fetty Wap is blessed with six children with five different women. Fetty Wap is a famous American rapper who is credited for a number of albums. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the rapper and her ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami. (Biz Markie Death Rumors Explained, After Reported Death at 57 On On Social Media!)
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
Fitnesswomenfitness.net

Brandy Gordon Gets Her Followers Beach Body Ready with “Brandy Theory”

With summer well upon us, people around the world are emerging out of their covid-19 induced hibernation period and onto the beach. Still, with such lethargy stemming from being kept indoors for more than a year, getting that svelte summertime physique feels difficult now more than ever for many people. Luckily, fitness aficionado and model Brandy Gordon has arrived on the scene to make working out at home easier than ever before thanks to her innovative social media venture “Brandy Theory,” helping her nearly half a million followers gain the courage to don a bathing suit.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Revealed He Went To Rehab Before Being Fired from the Show

Everyone knows Frank Fritz from his time on American Pickers, but not everyone knows the backstory behind why he was fired from the show. Frank Fritz starred alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. The two would travel around the country, looking to buy up old antiques and collectibles to resell them. However, earlier this month, The History Channel announced that Fritz was no longer going to be involved in the show. That left many fans to question what was going on.
Alabama StateUS Magazine

Travis Barker’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Bonding with the Barkers! Kourtney Kardashian has reached the next level of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids. In a July 17 Instagram Live video, the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, played “Never Have I Ever.” When asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, the teenager sweetly said, “That’s my stepmom.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy