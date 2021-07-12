Freddie Norton

Freddie Doyle Norton, age 64, of Lavonia, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Reginal Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with Rev. Courtney Umbehant officiating.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. At other hours the family will be at the home of Sue Greenway in Royston, GA 30662. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the Norton family, please visit stricklandfh.com.