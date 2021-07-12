Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lavonia, GA

Freddie Norton

By Porkchop Branch
921wlhr.com
 19 days ago

Freddie Doyle Norton, age 64, of Lavonia, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Reginal Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with Rev. Courtney Umbehant officiating.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. At other hours the family will be at the home of Sue Greenway in Royston, GA 30662. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the Norton family, please visit stricklandfh.com.

921wlhr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royston, GA
Obituaries
City
Lavonia, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Royston, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norton Family#Reginal Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy