The Mount Pleasant Police Department is partnering with Maple Street Biscuit Company for our next Coffee with a Cop. We will have officers and staff there to answer questions regarding the operation and goals of the police department, employment recruitment, and information on our Police Explorer program. The event is scheduled from 8 am to 10 am on Friday July 30th and the address is 996 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. Please join us for coffee and conversation! Contact Officer is SPO Bryce Gregory, 843-998-5171.