Buffalo, NY

Disney on Broadway presents 'The Music of Disney on Broadway: A Live Concert at Shea's Buffalo Theatre'

wnypapers.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article√ ‘Disney on Broadway’s’ most beloved hit songs performed by stars from hit musicals: Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons and Josh Strickland. “The Music of Disney on Broadway: A Live Concert at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre,” celebrating the reopening of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, will treat audiences to the most-beloved hit songs from Disney’s Broadway shows – including “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” “Circle of Life” and “Let it Go” – as performed by “Disney on Broadway” stars Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”), Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”), Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”). The concert plays one performance on Thursday, July 29 (7:30 p.m.), with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Shea’s Arts engagement and education programs.

