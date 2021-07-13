Am I due a higher benefit from Social Security after injury?

AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor Russell Gloor Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I turn 62 next year, and I am getting different answers to my questions so I hope you can help me. The amount I would collect is different at 67 and 72. If I start to collect Social Security at 62, when I turn 67 will it go up to that amount? And go up again when I turn 72? One person I spoke to said yes it does. The next person I spoke to said no - you get the amount for the age that you start to collect and that's all you get for the rest of your life. Please help me to understand if I should start to collect at 62 or should I wait? Signed: Confused About When to Claim.