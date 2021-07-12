Braves: Injury updates for Huascar Ynoa and Travis d’Arnaud

While the Braves battle to save their season as July baseball gets into full swing, it looks like some help could be on the way soon. Atlanta’s starting pitching has been a strength of the team, even without Ynoa and Mike Soroka. However, their offense has done little to support them — especially at the catcher position. Kevan Smith is basically a zero offensively, Jonathan Lucroy’s best days are behind him, and William Contreras was just demoted to AAA. Even if Travis d’Arnaud wasn’t having the best start to 2021, he’s a crucial piece of this team. With Marcell Ozuna not coming back anytime soon, it’ll be nice to add his bat back to this lineup to help produce some runs.