Looking Back – The Citizens National Bank

This is a looking back at the Citizens National Bank located at 1 Monument Square, Urbana. The first photo is a postcard photo of the bank building circa 1910. The second photo (#1719) is a circa 1940 postcard photo of the building. At the time of the second photo Miller Hardware was just north of the bank building. Note that during the time between the photos the cupola had been removed and the façade of the building, particularly on the first floor, had been altered.