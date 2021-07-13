Grovetown city council votes to raise minimum wage to $15/hr for city employees

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - In the July 12 meeting, the Grovetown City Council voted to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $15 per hour. The effort was spearheaded by councilwoman Deborah Fisher, who, alongside councilwoman Sylvia Martin, conducted a salary study to get the city in line with other employers like Columbia County and Amazon - which both have a minimum wage established at $15 per hour.