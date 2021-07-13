Cancel
Columbus, OH

New law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

By Associated Press
WKRC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill allowing Ohio county commissioners to determine the fate of renewable energy projects in the state. When the measure signed Monday takes effect in 90 days, county commissions will be able to block proposed wind turbines, solar farms or other renewable projects or site them in specific areas of a county. The proposal will also add a commissioner and trustee to the Ohio Power Siting Board while it reviews local projects.

Person
Mike Dewine
