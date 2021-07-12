Omaha zoo won't yet vaccinate animals against COVID
OMAHA -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will wait a bit longer before joining a handful of zoos across the country in vaccinating their animals against COVID-19. Last week, the Oakland Zoo administered the vaccine to two tigers. The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas. At the Cincinnati Zoo, great apes and big cats are being trained to receive the vaccine later this summer.norfolkdailynews.com
