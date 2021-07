Intel may not be a company that puts on an entertaining show, but it has put together some incredible teams of engineers that have revolutionized the semiconductor industry for decades. While the last few years marked a low point for Intel in terms of innovation, it seems that all is about to end. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the company’s upcoming 12th generation 10nm “Alder Lake” desktop CPUs this fall, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger seems particularly confident about the next four years. During today’s Intel Accelerated webcast, Gelsinger laid out a roadmap for Intel manufacturing advancements all the way through 2025.