Say Hello to Disneyland's New Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House and the Ghouls Inside

If you have ever wondered why Disney’s Pop Century Resort begins in the ’50s, even though it is meant to represent an entire century, there is a reason for that. Disney’s Pop Century Resort is one of Disney’s most popular Value Resorts. Having opened in December 2003, the Resort was actually meant to open in two phases. Disney’s Pop Century Resort was originally meant to have well over 5,000 rooms and 20 buildings, which would span throughout the entire century, not just half. The Resort would have housed as many Guests as all three All-Star Resorts combined.