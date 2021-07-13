Say Hello to Disneyland's New Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House and the Ghouls Inside
Oogie Boogie isn't the only ghoul we have to fear when we take a look at Disneyland's new Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House for 2021. In honor of the theme park's 20th annual Haunted Mansion Holiday event — which runs from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31 and involves giving the Haunted Mansion ride a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed makeover — this year's gingerbread house, designed by Tim Wollweber, pays homage to all the spooky Disneyland Haunted Mansion gingerbread houses from years past. "We went back to the graveyard to dig up all of our ideas from the past 19 years," Wollweber told Disney. "This year's Franken-house stitches together favorite elements from the previous 19 houses!"www.popsugar.com
