Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kraken on track for home arena to be ready by mid-October

By TIM BOOTH
bigrapidsnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Seats have been bolted into position throughout the upper deck and into the lower bowl. All the concrete has been poured and on the floor of Climate Pledge Arena, the outline of the rink is waiting to be covered in ice. Builders say the home for the...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Nba#Ap#Oak View Group#The Western Hockey League#Seattle Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
NHLSeattle Times

Climate Pledge Arena renovation nearing final stages, easing concerns about Kraken’s debut

One thing about Kraken media tours of Climate Pledge Arena is they sometimes coincide with bad news the team plans to break to the public. Namely, the team walks everybody around and then drops word the completion date for the $1 billion-plus renovation of the former KeyArena has been pushed back just a tad. Unfortunately, there is no longer any “tad” to be had, as your proverbial worm on a fishing hook has more wiggle room than the arena does to get completed in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Announce 2021-22 Preseason Home Games At FTX Arena

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have announced their 2021-22 preseason home schedule with all three games being played at the FTX Arena, formerly AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat will start their preseason against the Atlanta Hawks on October 4 at 7:30 p.m. Next up, they’ll take on the Charlotte Hornets...
NHLtucsonroadrunners.com

Roadrunners Home Opener Set For Saturday, October 23

Military Appreciation Night and Teddy Bear Toss Dates Also Announced. Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, today announced three big home dates for the 2021-2022 season with the complete schedule set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. The three announced games feature...
Raleigh, NCThe Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ Arena Deal Shows They Are Home-Sweet-Home

After fending off rumors of relocation for quite some time now, the Carolina Hurricanes have made a very clear statement on their commitment to playing in Raleigh. On July 8, the organization signed an extension of their lease on PNC Arena. As reported by The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander, the deal extends through the 2028-29 season and adds five years to the current deal, which expires in 2024. (from ‘No plans to move for the Hurricanes. PNC Arena finalizes lease extension,’ News & Observer, 07/08/2021) General manager Don Waddell said he is proud to call the Raleigh area home for this franchise and believes it is a perfect location for the Hurricanes to play.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Fury vs. Wilder rescheduled for October 9 at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The are doing it in the fall, instead of the summer. The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will take place October 9th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A positive COVID test in the Fury camp caused a delay from the original July 24th date.
NHLWFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms home opener set for October 23rd

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The full schedule for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms won't be released by the AHL until Friday, but the league gave everyone a sneak peek. The Phantoms home opening weekend was released on Wednesday. Hockey will return to the PPL Center in downtown Allentown at the end of...
NHLtheScore

Kraken to host Canucks in home opener on Oct. 23

Hockey fans will get an early look at the NHL's new Pacific Northwest rivalry. The Seattle Kraken will host the Vancouver Canucks in their first home opener on Oct. 23, the Kraken announced during Wednesday's expansion draft. Seattle will play its inaugural regular-season contest on Oct. 12 on the road...
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Seattle Kraken roster ready to surface

The Seattle Kraken’s 30-man expansion draft roster will be revealed tonight at 8 p.m. in a star-studded event that will be broadcast by new partner ESPN on ESPN2. Sue Bird of the WNBA Storm, current linebacker Bobby Wagner and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis, and former Seattle SuperSonics stars Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, and Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris will be among those on hand to help announce the picks, with most of the Seattle sports luminaries appearing at Gas Works Park, where, in addition to team brass, plenty of Kraken fans will be on hand to celebrate with the likes of Macklemore, and hopefully, a few of the newly-selected players.
NHLchatsports.com

Rangers 2021 schedule announced; Home opener on October 14

The 2021 NHL schedule has been announced, and the Rangers will open the season on October 13 against Washington. They will have their home opener on October 14 against Dallas. The Rangers travel to Seattle on October 31 for their first ever game against the Kraken. Nine of their first...
NHLNHL

Seattle ready to celebrate unveiling of Kraken roster at Expansion Draft

More than 4,000 fans expected for NHL event featuring city's sports celebrities. The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck will do more than reveal the initial roster of the Seattle Kraken. It will celebrate the NHL's 32nd team ahead of its 2021-22 inaugural season and show off the...
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/22/21: Eddy Alvarez, Yermín Mercedes, and the Seattle Kraken

Good morning everybody! Let’s get you some links as the M’s prepare for a crucial series with the A’s. The M’s top three selections will be in town next week. It sounds like the Seattle Mariners will have their first three draft picks (Harry Ford, Edwin Arroyo and Michael Morales) in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday to sign their contracts and take in some of the Astros series.
NHLFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Admirals' 2021 season beings with home opener on October 16

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals will kick-off their 2021-22 season at home on Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena, a release said Thursday. That game will mark 584 days since the Admirals' last game, which occurred on March 11, 2020, prior to...
NHLNHL

Driedger, Eberle first to model Kraken's home, away jerseys

Players selected in NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday debuted new designs on stage. Chris Driedger unveils the Kraken's new home uniform, while Jordan Eberle shows off their road white sweater. 02:18 •. All the world's a stage but the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck served as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy