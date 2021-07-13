Kraken on track for home arena to be ready by mid-October

The Seattle Kraken’s 30-man expansion draft roster will be revealed tonight at 8 p.m. in a star-studded event that will be broadcast by new partner ESPN on ESPN2. Sue Bird of the WNBA Storm, current linebacker Bobby Wagner and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis, and former Seattle SuperSonics stars Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, and Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris will be among those on hand to help announce the picks, with most of the Seattle sports luminaries appearing at Gas Works Park, where, in addition to team brass, plenty of Kraken fans will be on hand to celebrate with the likes of Macklemore, and hopefully, a few of the newly-selected players.
