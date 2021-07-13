Teenage male accused of attempted murder after Buellton stabbing incident
A teenage male was arrested Monday after turning himself in to sheriff's detectives in connection to an alleged attempted murder Saturday on Second Street in Buellton. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., when Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of Second Street, where a fight occurred and a victim was stabbed, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.syvnews.com
