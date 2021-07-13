HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage pinched by Columbus; Poynette, Montello both pick up wins

After racking up 12 runs in a thrilling walk-off win over Montello last week, the Portage Skeeters bats appeared to be out of juice on Sunday. The Skeeters mustered just two hits and faded early in a 12-2 loss to Columbus in seven innings in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game at Bidwell Field in Portage. Jakob Kastenholz doubled while striking out four and allowing six earned runs on seven hits in two innings of work to get the loss for the Skeeters.