The First Trailer for Sci- Fi Film Rubikon Premieres Ahead of Cannes Frontières Showcase

"I am happy I directed a Star Wars episode as my final work." Whoaaaa this looks incredible!! Disney has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a new series of short films titled Star Wars: Visions - arriving this September. Everyone knows that George Lucas was inspired by Akira Kurowasa while making the original Star Wars movies. Disney has decided to finally go to Japan to let Japanese filmmakers tell their own Star Wars stories. Star Wars: Visions is a series of nine entirely original SW short films made by seven different anime studios from Japan. "Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away." It seems they gave them creative freedom to tell any kind of story any way they want, and the results are jaw-dropping, unlike anything we've seen set in the Star Wars universe before. Anime fans NEED to see this. The first look video is more of a promo with interviews and behind-the-scene glimpses, without any finished footage yet, but I cannot wait to view more of this already.