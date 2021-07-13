The First Trailer for Sci- Fi Film Rubikon Premieres Ahead of Cannes Frontières Showcase
The first trailer for the upcoming science fiction film Rubikon has premiered online. The genre film will make its first appearance at Cannes' Frontieres ahead of its release as part of seven film showcase of international projects. The movie is directed by Magdalena Lauritsch with production design by Johannes Mucke, a long running creative partner of Roland Emmerich.www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
Comments / 0