A large study finds 1 out of 2 patients develop at least one during their hospital stay. In a large observational study from the United Kingdom, investigators reported that 1 out of every 2 hospitalized patients developed one or more health complications. In their findings, 36,367 of 73,197 saw complications during their hospitalization. In addition, patients between 19-39 years of age made up 64% of the complications. Specifically, 27% of patients aged 19-29 year old, and 37% of patients aged 30-39 experienced a complication.