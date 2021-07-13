Cancel
This stainless-steel Cuisinart cookware set has the best value on the market—and it's $75 off

Detroit Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There's the type of cookware that will merely get you by for the short-term—and then there's the type that will serve you well over an extended period of time. The Multiclad Pro stainless-steel 12-pieceCuisinart cookware set,,which we deemed the best-valued cookware around, is one that happens to fall into the latter category, and right now, it's down to an incredible price.

