It appears Oklahoma Republicans are trying to implement yet another scare tactic intended for Oklahoma voters, particularly its base. The Republican legislators contend Critical Race Theory will show America as a flawed nation. By limiting what is taught in Oklahoma schools, they are going to handicap students who are in school to learn the truth. Students should be allowed to learn the positive things about our country, but at the same time should be taught its failures. Slavery and racism are part of those failures and should be included in a well-rounded curriculum.