During Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, the company announced that Kazuya from "Tekken" would be the next character added into "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." Time and time again, fans have heard rumors that the next character in the game would be Master Chief from "Halo." Now, one fan has taken the time to mock up what Master Chief would look like if he was finally added to "Smash Bros." and Kazuya was left in the dust. Mutation Korno on Twitter shared their render and a link to a video where they went through the full process of building their ideal "Smash Bros." DLC fighter.