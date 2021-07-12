Ninja is coming to RAID: Shadow Legends and the internet is losing it

Humble Games just announced a mobile port of the indie roguelike Wizard of Legend. Wizard of Legend developed by Contingent99 debuted on PC and consoles back in 2018. It has you playing as a wizard trying to complete a 10 floor dungeon with fluid combat and great animation. Check out our feature on the Nintendo Switch version here. The mobile port of Wizard of Legend is being developed by XD Inc who will publish it in China while Humble Games will handle publishing outside China. The mobile version will have LAN multiplayer to play together, a new UI, controls for touchscreens, and more. Hopefully this mobile port arrives with the features players expect like cloud save support, controller support, and more. Watch the debut trailer for Wizard of Legend on mobile below:
