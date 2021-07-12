Cancel
Ninja is coming to RAID: Shadow Legends and the internet is losing it

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins will be featured in yet another video game — RAID: Shadow Legends — and as soon as images of his character hit the internet, the jokes weren’t far behind. Ninja already has his own skin in Fortnite, and now it’s been announced he’ll be making...

