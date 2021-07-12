Cancel
5 Minutes of Breathing Is as Effective in Lowering Blood Pressure as Medication

By Lucy Danziger
Y105
Y105
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study has found that doing 5 minutes of breathing exercises works to lower blood pressure as effectively as medication does, according to researchers at CU Boulder. The breathing exercises are a specific type of inhaling to bring oxygen deep into the lungs, called Muscular Strength Training, which has been described as "working out your breathing muscles" since you need to inhale deeply to see the best results.

Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
#Blood Pressures#Breathing Exercise#Blood Vessel#Cu Boulder#Imst#Americans#Cdc#Science Daily
