The Plant-Based Meat Market Eclipsed $1 Billion in Revenue in 2020

By Maxwell Rabb
Y105
Y105
 17 days ago
A recent report proves that plant-based proteins and meats aren't just the future: These innovative products have already captured consumers' interest at a rapid pace. During the COVID-19 pandemic, plant-based eating grew quickly as more consumers shifted their diets to focus on health and wellness. According to new research from market research firm P&S Intelligence, the plant-based meat and protein market revenue grew to over $1 billion in 2020. The research claims that the growth can be partially be attributed to the plant-based industry’s success. Plant-based companies rushed to develop several new vegan protein alternatives to meet the rising demand.

