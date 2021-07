TYLER — Pipeline Analysis will begin smoke testing sewer lines in Tyler sewer meter basins 13 and 17 as part of the city’s ongoing sanitary sewer inspection program. The sewer lines in the area located south of West Nutbush Street to West Oakwood Street and west from North Fannin Avenue to North Glenwood Boulevard will be smoke tested Friday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say smoke testing helps locate breaks and defects in the sewer system with an eye on repair and improvement.