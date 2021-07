Does Bella Thorne (22) want to walk in front of the wedding altar soon? Many of her fans have been asking themselves this question recently. After all, a few days ago, she had shared a video with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (27), in which she wore a suspicious clunker on her finger. Of course, the rumor mill has been bubbling up tremendously ever since. But has the singer of his Bella actually asked the question of all questions? This mystery has now been solved.