Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

MSU-Northern hires Mike Van Diest as defensive coordinator

By 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVRE — Carroll College legend Mike Van Diest has been hired by Montana State-Northern to be the Skylights' defensive coordinator, MSUN announced Monday. "We are talking about a coach who is one of the greatest coaches in NAIA history," Lights head coach Andrew Rolin said in a press release. "He is a legend in the state and across the country. He is bringing his expertise not only defensively but as a head coach and as a leader of young men. I am excited to work with him and learn from him."

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
State
North Dakota State
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
Havre, MT
Football
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Havre, MT
Sports
City
Havre, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll College#Msu#American Football#Msu Northern#Montana State Northern#Msun#Naia#The University Of Mary#Frontier Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthReuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy