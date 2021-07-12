Griz men's hoops schedules home-and-home series against Air Force
MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team hasn't released a full 2021-22 schedule yet, but some of it is coming together. The Grizzlies have scheduled a home-and-home series against Air Force out of the Mountain West for Dec. 8, head coach Travis DeCuire told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Monday afternoon. Game time will be announced at a later date. The second game of the series in Colorado will be in 2022.406mtsports.com
