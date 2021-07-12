Keeping Up With The Kandasamys

Nowadays it can be so easy to have FOMO. There’s amazing stuff on social media, great videos being produced, lots of really cool stuff happening all over the world. Social media is a gift and a curse, the internet has changed the way we live our lives. It’s got to be frustrating for athletes too, to no longer have to just worry about riding, but everything that comes with it. Posting on social media, attending events, video projects. I imagine it’s not all something they are happy to get involved in, but it’s all part of it.