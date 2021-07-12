Cancel
Keeping Up With The Kandasamys

By Sally Herships
NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe at The Indicator and Planet Money are looking for our fall and winter intern for 2021/2022! It's paid, and you can do it remotely from anywhere in the US. Apply here. Streaming services are changing how films are distributed globally. Previously, international releases for non-blockbusters could be limited and expensive. Due to the power of economics, streaming services can distribute films and TV shows to many more people at the same time.

BTS: The Band That Moves The Economy

BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world. The group has charted multiple No.1 Hits on Billboard, performed in front of millions of people, won numerous awards and been a lucrative brand ambassador. The group of seven members is a tour de force in the music industry, with some comparing them to The Beatles.
Keep up with R&T Crew!

Spark screen-less fun with the STEM-inspired box geared towards kids who love cars or anything that moves. Have a car-crazed kid in your life? Sign them for R&T Crew, the kids club by Road & Track. Follow us on Instagram. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able...
COLUMN: There's no keeping up with reality shows

I was working at home a few Saturdays ago, and as usual, I had the TV on for background noise. I looked up when I heard someone blubbering. Had another beloved public figure died?. Not exactly. One of the Kardashians was bawling, tears dripping off the tips of her 2-inch...
Best shows on Amazon Prime Video (July 2021)

Binge to your heart's content with the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. As autumn sets in, and social distancing continues, streaming entertainment is here to comfort you. With a subscription to Amazon Prime, you get access to a gigantic library of movies and TV shows — though its interface leaves a lot to be desired. So we've hand-picked the best of the best.
The Latest Fad Diet Is Coming for Your Feeds

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. 75 Hard, a new trend sweeping TikTok, is just another fad diet pretending to be a...
Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
Steffi Marth Rips it up and Keeps it Real

Nowadays it can be so easy to have FOMO. There’s amazing stuff on social media, great videos being produced, lots of really cool stuff happening all over the world. Social media is a gift and a curse, the internet has changed the way we live our lives. It’s got to be frustrating for athletes too, to no longer have to just worry about riding, but everything that comes with it. Posting on social media, attending events, video projects. I imagine it’s not all something they are happy to get involved in, but it’s all part of it.
Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
The era of dirt-cheap music streaming is at an end – and about time too

This morning’s excoriating report by MPs into the economics of music streaming would have had record execs and streaming bosses choking on their granola, so critical is it of the way their industry is run. The report by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is a 120-page...
Mad Haus' 'Time's Up' keeps to the series' classic storyline

It's the beginning of the end for the Rep's "Mad Haus" series. "Time's Up" is in the can, figuratively speaking, with three more episodes to go before the curtain comes down on the much-loved serial. Each of the series' installments of this meandering storyline is an original, written by The...
On 'Second Line,' Dawn Richard Shares A New Vision Of New Orleans

Growing up in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward shaped Dawn Richard. The singer-songwriter was surrounded my music, especially because of her father Frank Richard who led the funk band Chocolate Milk. As a teenager, Richard joined MTV's reality talent show Making the Band, where she formed girl group Danity Kane. However, during filming, Hurricane Katrina devastated Richard's beloved city.
Best music streaming service for 2021

Sure, all the audiophiles and cool kids are talking about a vinyl resurgence and squabbling over the best turntables. But admit it, streaming music still is the most convenient way to listen to your favorite songs. While streaming used to mean sacrificing sound quality, that's no longer the case. In fact, streaming music can sound indistinguishable from, or even superior to, an old-fashioned CD.
Relax, Millennials! You're Doing Great.

Alison Schrager is an economist and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Using the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances data, Alison answers our questions on millennial wealth, jobs, education, and so much more. She says millennials are actually wealthier and more successful than they, or the rest of us, realize.
You can now Keep Up With the Kardashians on Xbox Series X

NBCUniversal’s reality TV streaming service, Hayu, has launched an official partnership with Xbox, allowing players in 22 regions access to top US reality shows straight from their consoles. The subscription-based platform, which is coming soon to the Microsoft Store, will offer Xbox One and Series X owners the chance to...
Netflix Movies: Is Zola on Netflix? – Netflix News

Zola offers up an intriguing story of a stripper’s wild road trip, and many Netflix subscribers are undoubtedly curious to know if the movie is one of the many exemplary titles available on the streaming service. The film Zola is based on a Twitter thread by a woman named Aziah...
Spotify suspends subscribers who stream-rip via high-speed recording app

Spotify has suspended the accounts of a number of subscribers who were using a specific stream-ripping app called Audials Music to grab permanent copies of tracks they were streaming via the digital music platform. However, the maker of that app reckons that Spotify is only able to spot the ripping if people use of a high-speed record feature.
Google's Here to Help You Keep Up With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally kick off on July 23. For anyone looking to keep up with the event, Google's got you covered. With ways to use existing Google services to catch up on the latest events, and being able to watch live coverage on YouTube TV, nobody's getting left behind.

