Mtn. View Pom aims to continue storied postseason success
It all starts with being positive. That is how Lynne Wolfe approaches coaching her alma mater’s dance program. The expectations are high for the performers at Mountain View High School, a Division I member of the Arizona Interscholastic Association. As Wolfe and fellow coach Carli Turley — a fellow Mountain View alumna — add new moves and set advanced goals for Toro Pom each season, they ensure Toro Pom’s dancers are ready.www.eastvalleytribune.com
