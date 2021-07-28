Cancel
Best Deals on Luggage During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale (2021)

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is now open to all shoppers. Nordstrom’s popular Anniversary Sale runs now through August 9th. So, how exactly is this relevant to travel?. Nordstrom offers an extensive line of luggage and travel accessories. This year, dozens of products from brands like Tumi, Briggs & Riley, and Ted Baker London are included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Here are some of the best deals on luggage and travel accessories at this year’s sales plus, the cards to use when making your purchases.

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

