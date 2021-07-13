SF Giants: Scouting reports on their Day 2 MLB draft picks

HOUSTON — Aaron Judge gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park with a home run to left with two out in the third. As Judge approached third base, he tugged at the front of his jersey — an apparent dig at Jose Altuve, who famously grabbed his jersey frantically after his walkoff homer in Game 6 of the ALCS in 2019, when many believe Altuve was wearing a buzzer. An MLB investigation showed no evidence that was the case.