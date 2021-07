High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM AKDT THURSDAY FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM AKDT Thursday. * LOCATION...Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WAVES AND SURF...1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide. * TIMING...Midnight tonight through 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Persistent southerly flow of 25 to 35 kts (30 to 40 mph) tonight through Thursday morning will cause water to pile up against the shoreline with waves of 2 to 3 feet on top of the water rise. This will lead to minor coastal flooding as well as minor beach erosion.