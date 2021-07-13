Sorry Bachelor Nation, But Peacock's Pride And Prejudice Dating Show Could Be Better At Finding Love

Now that Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey is heating up, Bachelor Nation has a pretty good idea who her remaining guys are. There’s dreamy New Jersey boy Greg Grippo, wholesome single dad Michael Allio, sweet soccer player Andrew Spencer (who has thankfully given up on accents), meme king Justin Glaze, faithful ex-baseball player Mike Planeta, and Blake Moynes, the Bachelorette vet with a lot of passion. And of course, who could forget Brendan Scanzano? You know, the guy who’s been there the whole time and seemingly has a strong connection with Katie since she keeps giving him roses? OK, the 26-year-old Canadian has flown under the radar pretty much all season, but now that he’s officially in the top seven, it’s time to break down who The Bachelorette’s Brendan Scanzano is, because he’s clearly important to Katie.