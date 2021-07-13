Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Warner Bros denies report that NetherRealm and TT Games are for sale

By Andy Chalk
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In March, AT&T announced a $43 billion deal to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery to create a "premier, standalone global entertainment company" aimed at competing with networks like Netflix and Disney+. As part of that process, it said that some parts of game publisher Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment would be sold off, although details about which parts would stay, and which would go, were not provided.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tt Games#Lego Games#Tt Games#At T#Wbie#The Xbox Two Podcast#Thegamer#Netherrealm Studios#Warner Media Discovery#Wb Games#Mortal Kombat 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Business
News Break
Batman
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosFlorida Star

HBO Max May Release 10 Warner Bros Titles Straight-To-Streaming

WASHINGTON – After deciding to release its full slate of 2021 Warner Bros. films on HBO Max under a hybrid streaming and theatrical model, it seems WarnerMedia is prepared to continue using its Warner Bros. assets for luring subscribers to the service in 2022. During AT & T’s second-quarter earnings call this week, the company’s executives were asked how the […]
Businessbleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover

Last year, DC Comics reorganized their company which ultimately led to the downsizing and removable of their collectibles division. DC Collectibles (also renamed DC Direct) gave fan a massive amount of amazing collectively over the years with new action figures like the DC Comics Designer Series, DCeased, and New 52 creations. The company also was in charge of creating some of their amazing statues like their DC Bombshells, and the popular Batman Black and White statue line. After their collectibles department was changed, they announced the distribution of licenses to companies, one of which was McFarlane Toys.
Video GamesDestructoid

Mortal Kombat 11 hits 12 million sales to become best-selling series entry

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has now sold over 12 million copies, officially making the uber-gory fighter the best-selling entry in the series’ storied history. Originally released on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 won plaudits for...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Mortal Kombat 11 is now the best-selling game in the franchise

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 12 million units worldwide, becoming the best-selling game in the franchise. In addition to this, Mortal Kombat on mobile has achieved over 138 million downloads on Android and iOS combined. We can’t generalize in this situation, although most video game enthusiasts have heard...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros Acquires SXSW Winner ‘The Fallout’ for HBO Max

The Fallout, which won both the Grand Jury and Audience Award at this year’s SXSW, has been acquired by Warner Bros. for release via streamer HBO Max. Actress-turned-filmmaker Megan Park made her feature directorial debut on the film that stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, and Niles Fitch as high schoolers brought together by their shared experience during a school shooting rampage. In her review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Sheri Linden wrote, “The filmmaker deftly underscores the way violence has ruptured her characters’ sheltered orbits, the awful disconnect at her story’s core.”
Video GamesComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Hits Over 12 Million Units Sold

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest entry in the franchise, has officially sold over 12 million units worldwide. Additionally, the entire Mortal Kombat franchise has now sold more than 73 million units. The announcement of the total sales for the title and franchise comes mere weeks after developer NetherRealm Studios revealed that it was done with the title and would be "focusing on its next project" after two years of support and DLC.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Passes Twelve Million Sales Worldwide

The Mortal Kombat series has shown outstanding longevity, moving beyond controversies over gore in its earliest days to becoming a major part of the current-day gaming scene. Latest entry Mortal Kombat 11 and even its Ultimate Edition have graced the Switch in a pleasant reminder that, when pushed, Nintendo’s hardware can deliver some top-grade third-party games on the go.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Mortal Kombat 11 sells more than 12m copies

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 12m copies, Warner Bros. Games has announced. The gory fighting game hit 8m copies sold in October. To put the 12m sales figure into context, Mortal Kombat X, which came out in April 2015, was in April 2019 NetherRealm's best-selling game with almost 11m copies sold.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Has Punched Its Way Through 12 Million Sales Globally

NetherRealm has announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has sold over 12 million units worldwide since its launch on PS4, PC, and Xbox One in April 2019. Mortal Kombat 11 received a robust post-launch lineup from NetherRealm, including new fighters such as The Terminator, Joker, Spawn, and RoboCop, extra costumes, and even a new storyline with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Vixen Comes To Injustice 2 Mobile With A Major Update

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games just revealed Vixen into Injustice 2 Mobile, and with her comes a major 5.0 update for the game. Vixen has already been a part of the main game as one of the DLC characters for a few years now, but the mobile title works in different ways as they've slowly added characters over time. Players can also acquire Vixen by earning her Hero Shards in an upcoming Versus Challenge, arriving soon to the game. The update also adds 7 Stars achievements, and has set the groundwork for upcoming events. We got the details of everything for you below.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Vicki Dummer to Oversee Current Programming at Warner Bros. TV

The longtime Disney employee will reunite with Channing Dungey in her new role at the studio. Vicki Dummer has lined up her next role. The former Disney exec, who was let go last year after a nearly quarter century with the company as part of a larger reorganization, has been named head of current programming at Warner Bros. Television. The role will reunite Dummer, the former ABC head of current, with Channing Dungey after the duo previously worked together at the broadcast network.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Hits 12 Million Sales As NRS Works On New Project

Mortal Kombat 11 has found another reason to celebrate, right after enjoying its two-year anniversary a couple of months back. In a press release sent out earlier today, publisher Warner Bros. Games announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has now sold more than 12 million copies worldwide across all supported platforms, in turn boosting the lifetime sales of the Mortal Kombat franchise to more than 73 million copies sold to date.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Smashes Records – Selling 11 Million Copies To Date

Warner Bros. today has just announced that “Mortal Kombat 11” has surpassed 12 million copies sold, since its release in March of 2019. The franchise also celebrates new records set as, it has sold 73 million copies on consoles to date, and an impressive 138 million downloads of the mobile game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms virtual CC@Home panel

Today at the Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms virtual CC@Home panel Warner Brothers Home Entertainment celebrated the exhilarating sequel to the 2020 hit Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge with an equally thrilling and hilarious panel featuring the cast and filmmakers of the soon to be released action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat saga.
NBAShowbiz411

King James Dethroned: “Space Jam” Dropped a Whopping 77% Friday, Box Office Collapsing

Here’s a surprise box office update. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” dropped 77% last night from last Friday, and its legs are buckling. King LeBron James and the Warner Bros. souvenir store were literally booming last weekend. They beat “Black Widow” in its second weekend, which launched a plethora of “Marvel is over,” “Marvel is boring” stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy