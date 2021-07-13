Warner Bros denies report that NetherRealm and TT Games are for sale
In March, AT&T announced a $43 billion deal to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery to create a "premier, standalone global entertainment company" aimed at competing with networks like Netflix and Disney+. As part of that process, it said that some parts of game publisher Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment would be sold off, although details about which parts would stay, and which would go, were not provided.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0