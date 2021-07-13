Warner Bros denies report that NetherRealm and TT Games are for sale

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games just revealed Vixen into Injustice 2 Mobile, and with her comes a major 5.0 update for the game. Vixen has already been a part of the main game as one of the DLC characters for a few years now, but the mobile title works in different ways as they've slowly added characters over time. Players can also acquire Vixen by earning her Hero Shards in an upcoming Versus Challenge, arriving soon to the game. The update also adds 7 Stars achievements, and has set the groundwork for upcoming events. We got the details of everything for you below.