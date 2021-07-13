Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Chariton River near Prairie Hill affecting Chariton and Macon Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Brunswick. * From early this morning to tomorrow evening. * At 5:39 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick.