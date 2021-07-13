Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 18:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:38:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COCONINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning south of Parks has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
