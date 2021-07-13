Beach Hazards Statement issued for Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you experience uncomfortable symptoms, consider moving to an unaffected beach nearby. Find unaffected beaches by checking reports of recent local observations and data: Mote Marine Laboratory (Mote) daily beach conditions - https://visitbeaches.org/ and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) red tide status - http://myfwc.com/redtidestatus. RED TIDE HEALTH INFORMATION - Consult the Florida Department of Health - http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental- health/aquatic- toxins/index.html or call the Poison Control Center: 1-800 222-1222. Inclusion of external links does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Commerce (DOC)/(NOAA) of these external web sites or the information, products or services contained therein. RED TIDE INFORMATION SOURCES - Red tide forecasts are provided by the National Ocean Service with data provided by the FWC and MOTE. Target Area: Pinellas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Respiratory irritation associated with Red Tide possible in some coastal areas. * WHERE...Coastal Southern Pinellas County bay regions. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Symptoms from Red Tide may include coughing, sneezing, and tearing eyes. People with asthma, emphysema, or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive. Irritation may vary by beach and throughout the day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Full forecast information- https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/hab/gomx.html.