Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Pinellas by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you experience uncomfortable symptoms, consider moving to an unaffected beach nearby. Find unaffected beaches by checking reports of recent local observations and data: Mote Marine Laboratory (Mote) daily beach conditions - https://visitbeaches.org/ and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) red tide status - http://myfwc.com/redtidestatus. RED TIDE HEALTH INFORMATION - Consult the Florida Department of Health - http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental- health/aquatic- toxins/index.html or call the Poison Control Center: 1-800 222-1222. Inclusion of external links does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Commerce (DOC)/(NOAA) of these external web sites or the information, products or services contained therein. RED TIDE INFORMATION SOURCES - Red tide forecasts are provided by the National Ocean Service with data provided by the FWC and MOTE. Target Area: Pinellas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Respiratory irritation associated with Red Tide possible in some coastal areas. * WHERE...Coastal Southern Pinellas County bay regions. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Symptoms from Red Tide may include coughing, sneezing, and tearing eyes. People with asthma, emphysema, or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive. Irritation may vary by beach and throughout the day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Full forecast information- https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/hab/gomx.html.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Mote Marine Laboratory#The Poison Control Center#Noaa#Fwc#Mote#Red Tide#Coastal Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy