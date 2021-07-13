Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MST At 628 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 19 miles east of Mammoth, moving southwest at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oracle, AZ
County
Graham County, AZ
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
County
Greenlee County, AZ
City
Clifton, AZ
City
Safford, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
City
Mammoth, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Kearny, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mount Graham#Mountains#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Oracle
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy