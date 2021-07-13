Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HOT SPRINGS COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Meeteetse, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Hot Springs County, including the following locations... Grass Creek.alerts.weather.gov
