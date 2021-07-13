Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN COOK...NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN BROOKS AND COLQUITT COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT At 928 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pavo, or 14 miles south of Moultrie, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Barwick, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Greggs, Enon, Flat Ford, South Moultrie, Sigsbee and Moultrie Municipal A/P.alerts.weather.gov
