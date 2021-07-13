Cancel
Montgomery County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER SOUTHEASTERN TELFAIR AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT At 927 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from Lumber City to New Branch, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lyons, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Lumber City, Uvalda, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston, Santa Claus, Alston, Towns, Ohoopee, Horse Creek Wma, New Branch, Spring Hill, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, Cedar Crossing and Johnson Corner. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

