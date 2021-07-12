Cancel
Lancaster, PA

2 injured after brothers conspired to plow into group of men with car in Lancaster: police

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo brothers were working together when they drove their car into a group of men in Lancaster city Saturday morning, injuring two, according to Lancaster city police. Brandon L. Forcier, 26, of Marietta, struck two men with his BMW as they stood on a nearby sidewalk, narrowly missing a third man, following a fight in the 600 block of North Plum Street at 6:48 a.m. on July 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause. It was not immediately clear what started the fight.

