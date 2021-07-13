2 injured after shooting near Southeast Community Center

Gunfire critically injured one person and wounded another in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Southeast Community Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two Kansas City Missouri police officers were working off-duty as security officers when they heard several gunshots outside the center at 4201 East 63rd Street, a police department spokesperson said.

The officers went outside, saw the shooting victims and called for more officers to come to the scene.

Officers treated the two victims and arrested a third, the spokesperson said.

It's not known yet if two of the victims shot one another.

It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

The department spokesperson said the shooting was tragic, especially in an area where people come to enjoy themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

