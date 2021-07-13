Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

2 injured after shooting near Southeast Community Center

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AKrj_0auy278g00

Gunfire critically injured one person and wounded another in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Southeast Community Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two Kansas City Missouri police officers were working off-duty as security officers when they heard several gunshots outside the center at 4201 East 63rd Street, a police department spokesperson said.

The officers went outside, saw the shooting victims and called for more officers to come to the scene.

Officers treated the two victims and arrested a third, the spokesperson said.

It's not known yet if two of the victims shot one another.

It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

The department spokesperson said the shooting was tragic, especially in an area where people come to enjoy themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Free Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Raytown, MOPosted by
KSHB 41 Action News

No injuries in Raytown bank robbery

UPDATE, July 24 | The FBI says shortly before 10:00 a.m. a black male with stocky build, about 5'-8" -5'-10" tall, wearing black pants, a white T-shirt with a basketball logo on front and a red face mask entered the bank and handed the teller a demand note. He then fled with an unknown amount of cash in a silver vehicle towards 67th Street. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy