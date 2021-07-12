Cancel
Pawlet, VT

Find where you belong; library spearheads volunteer connector service

By Keith Whitcomb Jr. Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 16 days ago

PAWLET — The local library has launched a service to connect volunteers with the organizations that need them. Small towns run on volunteers, who are in short supply these days, said Mary Lou Willits, director of the Pawlet Public Library. The Pawlet Volunteer Network can be found at pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com/pvn, the library’s website. It was designed by a new hire, Sara Young, the library community connector.

