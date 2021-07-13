Rep. Jahana Hayes to host Child Tax Credit info session

Representative Jahana Hayes (District 5) will be hosting an information session on the Child Tax Credit on Tuesday, July 13.

IRS Taxpayer Advocate Katherine Schave will join Rep. Hayes to discuss details and answer questions about the Child Tax Credit Program (CTC) for Fifth District constituents.

Community and faith leaders, along with childcare providers have also been invited to the event to explain the CTC program with the communities they serve.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook Live .

