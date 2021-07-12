Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Iraqi health officials say 50 die in coronavirus ward fire

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 16 days ago

BAGHDAD — (AP) — A fire swept through a coronavirus ward in southern Iraq, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more, Iraqi medical officials said late Monday.

The officials said all those who died suffered severe burns during the blaze at al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiryah. At least 50 people were killed and others were in critical condition, they said.

The officials said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit, but did not provide more detail. Another health official in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, said the fire erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded.

The Health Ministry has not provided an official account of the cause of the fire.

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds, said two medical officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began. Maj. Gen. Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq's civil defense, said in comments to the press that the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire.

It was the second time a large fire has killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year. At least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze.

That incident brought to light widespread negligence and systemic mismanagement in Iraq's hospitals. Doctors have decried lax safety rules, especially around oxygen cylinders.

Iraq is in the midst of another severe COVID-19 wave. Daily coronavirus rates peaked last week at 9,000 new cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Ap#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. health officials say COVID misinformation poses threat to entire country

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from the U.S. Surgeon General Thursday said rampant COVID-19 misinformation poses “a serious threat to public health.”. In his first health advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that misleading claims are slowing the progress of the country’s vaccination efforts causing a serious threat to public health. The 22-page report comes as health experts warn of the delta variant’s increasing spread and an uptick in new cases in some areas.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Public Health Officials Announce 4,449 New Cases Of Coronavirus Disease Over The Past Week

73% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 57% are fully vaccinated SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 9, 2021. 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from Continue Reading
Middle Eastseattlepi.com

Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested

BAGHDAD (AP) — A year later, Iraqi police arrested the shooter in the killing of a prominent public commentator whose slaying sent shockwaves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq's prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice. Hisham...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Health officials: 79 vaccinated residents have died from COVID-19

BOSTON — Health officials have tracked 4,450 "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 among Massachusetts residents who were fully vaccinated against the disease, including 79 who died. About 92% of the infections in vaccinated residents did not require hospitalization, while 303 people, or 6.8%, were hospitalized, according to Department of Public Health...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Roadside bomb kills 18 in Baghdad market, Iraqi officials say

BAGHDAD — A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb Monday, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, Iraqi security officials said. The attack took place in the Wahailat market in Sadr City, Iraq’s military said in a statement. Two Iraqi security officials...
Middle EastVoice of America

Iraqi PM Fires Security Officials Over IS-Claimed Bombing

CAIRO - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Khadhimi has fired security officials after 34 people were killed and over 50 others wounded, according to Iraqi media, in an explosion Monday night. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack which Iraqi security officials say was committed by a suicide bomber.
Colorado StateKIMT

Colorado 10-year-old dies as health officials investigate plague activity

The death of a 10-year-old in Colorado has been linked to plague as state health officials warn they are investigating reports of the bacterial infection in animals and fleas. The 10-year-old resident of La Plata County "died from causes associated with plague," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release Thursday.
Public HealthWIBW

10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms

LAPLATA COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A 10-year-old in Colorado has died from causes associated with plague, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The CDPHE says laboratory testing has confirmed reports of plague in animals and fleas from six counties in the state. Most human...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Israel Approves COVID-19 Rapid (Antigen) Tests, Home Tests

Pharmacies in Israel have begun marketing rapid antigen tests and home tests for COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday (July 27). Rapid tests – which includes home tests – are used to detect the coronavirus. They are based on technology that does not require the test to be transported to a laboratory and allows an answer to be given within 15 to 30 minutes from the moment of sampling.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Mississippi Statehottytoddy.com

Fourth MS Child Dies from COVID; Officials Say Get Vaccinated

A fourth child under the age of 17 has died from COVID-19 in Mississippi and state health officials are recommending a return to using face masks for everyone while indoors in public areas, regardless if they are vaccinated. During a press conference Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy