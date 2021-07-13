Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Form 4 Fastly, Inc. For: Jul 08 Filed by: Loop Paula

StreetInsider.com
 15 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The shares...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastly#Form 4#Streetinsider Premium#Rsu#Issuer#U S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Tilray, Inc. For: Jul 17 Filed by: Gendel Mitchell

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Viridian Therapeutics, For: Jul 26 Filed by: Humer Kristian

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C....
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BCB BANCORP INC For: Jul 26 Filed by: Robbins Spencer B.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Alpha Partners Technolog For: Jul 27 Filed by: Vu Marcie

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K MOGU Inc. For: Jul 26

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 6,434,139 shares (the "Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), to be issued by the Company, at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,660,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $32 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PLANTRONICS INC /CA/ For: Jul 26 Filed by: MOLONEY DANIEL M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC For: Jul 25 Filed by: Vennam Rajesh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jupiter Wellness, Inc. For: Jul 26 Filed by: John Brian

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The shares of common stock were sold pursuant to the Company's underwritten public offering under a registration statement (File Number:...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Frontdoor, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: Turcotte Brian K

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Reflects restricted stock units that upon vesting converted into shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. 2. Includes 113 shares of the Company's common stock acquired...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: BOTHA ROELOF

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Lakeshore Acquisition I For: Jul 23 Filed by: Chen Deyin

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Includes founder shares issued in connection with the initial public offering (the "IPO") of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company"). 2. Simultaneously with the consummation of the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Microvast Holdings, Inc. For: Jul 23 Filed by: Zheng Yanzhuan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP For: Jul 22 Filed by: McIntyre Scott

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 OLD NATIONAL BANCORP For: Jul 23 Filed by: Sandgren James A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. KSOP balance updated based upon current data. 2. Old National Bancorp Employee Stock Purchase Plan. 3. Includes...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3/A Hyzon Motors Inc. For: Jul 16 Filed by: ZAVOLI JOHN R

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Restricted stock units under the Hyzon Motors Inc. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan, granted on February 18, 2021 (the "Grant Date"); restricted stock units vest pursuant to a five year vesting schedule, whereby one-sixth of the total number of shares vest on the Grant Date and each year on the anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to continued employment with the Issuer.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3/A QuantumScape Corp For: Nov 25 Filed by: Singh Jagdeep

1. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time into Class A Common Stock on a one-to-one basis at the Reporting Person's election and has no expiration date. ThisÂ FormÂ 3Â isÂ amendedÂ toÂ reportÂ holdingsÂ ofÂ entitiesÂ forÂ whichÂ theÂ ReportingÂ PersonÂ isÂ aÂ trustee.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC For: Jul 23 Filed by: Ladd Amy L

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP For: Jul 22 Filed by: Lee Mark Hakjoon

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represented a contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock upon vesting. The number of restricted stock units that are earned can be reduced by up to 100% of the target award or increased by up to 150% of the target award, depending upon the achievement of certain performance criteria.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Talkspace, Inc. For: Jul 26 Filed by: Fulk Jennifer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The stock option vests (i) as to 25% of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy