Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights board uses track grandstand for goal-setting retreat

Cover picture for the articleArlington Park's regal third-floor Governor's Room served as the setting for the village board's goal-setting retreat on Monday night. Mayor Tom Hayes and board members have regularly held their annual brainstorming and planning sessions outside the confines of the village hall boardroom. But the setting of the track's grandstand took on added importance Monday, in what could be the final season of horse racing at the storied venue.

